Agriculture officers urged to train farmers

[File Photo]

Pests and diseases are one of the major problems affecting agriculture production says Head of Agriculture Research, Shalendra Prasad.

Prasad adds this has the ability to affect 60 to 70 percent of crop yields if not taken care of.

He stresses the Ministry, with assistance from the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, has appointed some temporary officers to play a significant role in preventing the entry of unwanted pests and diseases into the islands.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad states it is important for extension officers to learn how to diagnose these diseases and their management practices to correctly advise farmers.

“Try to help the farmers in terms of identification and control. It is not only about identification, you should also know how to control and manage those pests and diseases”

Prasad has encouraged the extension officers to go back and train the farmers and hold plant health clinics.

He says the plan for this financial year is to reduce the number of training and promote farmer-to-staff interactions.