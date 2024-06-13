AG receives courtesy call from Australian High Commissioner

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Australian High Commissioner, Ewen McDonald, and Counsellor Political Skye Bale visited Attorney General Graham Leung to discuss bilateral cooperation.

During their meeting, A-G Leung emphasized the strong and enduring bilateral relationship between the Australian Government and Fiji.

He highlighted the importance of continued collaboration in various critical areas that are pivotal to the development and progress of both nations.

The agenda of the discussion centered on several key areas of mutual interest and concern.

He also mentioned that these discussions are a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperative spirit that exists between the two nations.

Leung specifically requested assistance with building the capacity of professional staff members in the Attorney-General Chambers in specialized areas such as legislative drafting, intellectual property, patents and copyright.

The Attorney-General requested if provision could be made for “twinning arrangements” to allow lawyers in the Attorney-General’s Chambers in Suva to be attached to their counterpart office in Canberra.

Other matters raised by the Attorney-General included mutual assistance in criminal matters, extradition and assistance with establishing a stand-alone international law division in his department.

McDonald reiterated Australia’s commitment to working closely with Fiji to achieve common goals and address shared challenges.