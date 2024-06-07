AG Leung visits Fiji Law Commission

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The work of the Fiji Law Reform Commission is important in maintaining a legal system that is not only efficient and equitable but also responsive to the needs of our citizens.

This has been highlighted by Attorney-General Graham Leung while he paid a courtesy visit to the Fiji Law Reform Commission office at Civic Tower in Suva yesterday.

This marks his first official visit since assuming office on Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

During the visit, FLRC Director Raijeli Tuivaga provided AG Leung with an in-depth briefing on the Commission’s roles and responsibilities.

Established under the Fiji Law Reform Commission Act 1979, the FLRC plays an important role in the ongoing review, updating, and modernization of Fiji’s legal system.

AG Leung acknowledged the staff members’ dedication to making Fiji’s legal framework more accessible and user-friendly.

The Commission’s primary function is to simplify, improve, and modernize the law, ensuring it meets contemporary needs and standards