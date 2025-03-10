AG introduces Code of Conduct Bill

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Attorney General Graham Leung tabled the Code of Conduct Bill 2025 in Parliament today.

The proposed Bill seeks to promote transparency, accountability and integrity within Fiji’s political system with the aim of creating a more robust governance framework.

A central focus of the Bill is the introduction of three distinct Codes of Conduct; the Executive Code, the Office Holder Code and the Parliamentary Code.

Article continues after advertisement

Each code is designed to uphold high ethical standards among public officials, ensuring that they prioritize the nation’s welfare over personal or financial interests.

This is part of a broader effort to foster a culture of respect and integrity within the government.

One of the most important provisions of the Bill is the duty of public officials to adhere to the Code of Conduct.

From members of Parliament to executive office holders, all are required to follow the ethical guidelines set out in the Bill.

The goal is to prevent conflicts of interest and misconduct, which have historically undermined trust in governments around the world.

A key element of the Bill is the requirement for officials to declare their personal assets, liabilities and financial interests.

The Bill outlines the procedures for these declarations and mandates the creation of a comprehensive Declarations Register.

This transparency measure aims to curb corruption and ensure public officials are held accountable for their financial dealings.

Any false or incomplete declarations will be treated as a punishable offense under the Bill.

Additionally, the Bill ensures that the information in these declarations will be publicly accessible, offering citizens the opportunity to scrutinize the financial interests of their leaders while balancing privacy concerns.

The Bill also places a strong emphasis on promoting compliance among public officials.

It is not enough for them to simply follow the codes; there will be systems in place to monitor adherence, ensuring that any violations are swiftly addressed.

The Bill also encourages the public to engage in discussions about transparency, educating citizens on the importance of holding public figures accountable.

The introduction of the Code of Conduct Bill 2025 also paves the way for amendments to existing laws, including the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding, and Disclosures) Act 2013.

These changes are intended to further align political party regulations with the Bill’s overarching objectives.

If passed, the Code of Conduct Bill 2025 will mark a turning point for Fiji’s governance.

It promises to address long-standing issues of corruption, lack of transparency, and abuse of power.

The 33-page Bill is expected to be debated in Parliament later this week.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.