AG expresses confidence in Law Reform Commission

Attorney General Graham Leung

The Office of the Attorney General has confidence in the Law Reform Commission to undertake the review and reform of various laws in Fiji.

Attorney General Graham Leung says the Coalition Government has re-established the Commission which has been inactive for several years.

Leung earlier said that the lack of legal drafters has led to the delay in amendment of laws, with a government that has an extensive agenda for legislation.

Article continues after advertisement

“So, one of the primary functions of the Law Reform Commission would be to review existing laws or past laws and to see what needs to be changed, to produce policy papers for public consultations with relevant stakeholders, to solicit the views of industry, the private sector, the NGO community on how laws should be redone or remodeled, what changes need to be made.”

Leung says they have undertaken discussions with stakeholders to create a sustainable model on training and retaining legal drafters in the country.

The re-established Fiji Law Reform Commission was allocated $600,000 in the 2024-2025 national budget, a demonstration of commitment to update and improve the legal framework.