AG directs removal of discriminatory policies against female corrections officers

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga and FCS Acting Commissioner Salote Panapasa.

Single women working for the Fiji Corrections Service who become pregnant while on the job will no longer be fired.

This is a reversal of the previous policy where single women who became pregnant while working for FCS would lose their employment.

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga announced this change today.

He has instructed FCS Acting Commissioner Salote Panapasa to remove policies that discriminate or threaten the employment security of officers, especially women.

Turaga briefly highlighted this when he was traditionally welcomed at the FCS complex in Naboro.

In addition, he also instructed Panapasa to bring back officers who have been unfairly dismissed.

He has reminded the officers about their role in ensuring the safety and well-being of inmates.

The AG also reiterated that FCS must maintain professionalism and good governance at all times.

Turaga has also told the officers to communicate with their leader and to respect the chain of command.