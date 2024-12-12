AG clarifies application of Act

The implementation of the Freedom of Information Act will soon allow the public to access information from the government and other publicly funded institutions.

Attorney General Graham Leung has clarified that this includes statutory bodies such as Energy Fiji Limited and the Water Authority of Fiji.

Leung said this while responding to questions from FBC News about public access to information and reports from government and taxpayer-funded statutory bodies.

The questions also sought information on the timeframe for accessing State information.

He also reiterated the importance of transparency in these organizations’ operations, given their reliance on public funding.

“Because those are all institutions that are paid from the public purse. And the public has a vested interest in ensuring that there’s transparency in the way those organizations are run.”

Leung recognized the need for timely release of requested information as delayed release would make it no longer relevant.

While acknowledging the limitations and potential resource issues within the public service, he said there was a need to strike a balance between day-to-day operations and the right to access information.

Executive Director of the Centre for Law and Democracy Toby Mendel also contributed to the response by highlighting how Fiji’s small population necessitates the design of efficient processes suitable for Small Island Developing States.”

“And anything that is owned, controlled, or funded by them, broad in scope. And going back to the timelines, I mean, at the moment, the timeline for response is 40 days. But 20 of those days are with the ATC initial processing.”

Mendel expressed their intention to propose innovative ideas to be incorporated into the Act, potentially positioning Fiji as the first country to adopt these advancements.

He also clarified that the Act encompasses all three branches of government.