ADRA to enhance evacuation centres

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) of Fiji is enhancing evacuation centers around the country to ensure they are disaster-ready.

The organization says this involves tasks like site selection, mapping, and renovation of evacuation centres.

According to ADRA Fiji, these improvements are done in close coordination with the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO).

ADRA Fiji is currently drafting an evacuation centre guideline to provide general principles for the design, construction, and retrofitting of centres that are structurally sound and meet minimum human standard requirements.

The agency says it is also working on another project, building disaster resilience for people with disabilities in the Pacific, which includes Disaster Risk Reduction awareness and retrofitting of evacuation centres to be disabled friendly.