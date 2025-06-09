Adoption cases resume after five-year hold

[Photo: File]

Adoption cases in Fiji are moving through the courts again after a five-year hold, with more than 300 cases already progressing under the new adoption framework.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says more than 500 applications were pending when the Adoption Amendment Act was brought in late last year.

She says 306 local cases have since been registered for the pre-adoption process, with 16 progressing to court filings.

The first adoption order under the new system has already been granted at the Lautoka Magistrates Court.

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Kiran says the Adoption Act 2020 faced significant operational gaps, forcing adoption cases to be put on hold while the law was amended.

She says the Adoption Amendment Act 2025, together with the Adoption Regulations 2026 and Adoption Family Division Court Rules 2026, has created a comprehensive framework that commenced in March.

Under the new system, the Department of Children conducts screening, assessment and preparation before cases reach court, including applications involving relatives, step- parents and prospective adoptive parents.

Kiran says the reforms require deeper scrutiny and stronger compliance, but are necessary to protect children and bring Fiji fully in line with the Hague Convention on Inter- Country Adoption.

Responding to a supplementary question from Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau on the average processing time, Kiran did not give a specific timeframe.

She says progress has been significant since the new law took full effect, although counselling and the completion of paperwork remain key challenges.

Kiran says people with specific adoption cases can bring them to the Ministry’s attention.