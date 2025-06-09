Adoption bill speeds up process for children

The government is addressing long-standing delays in its adoption system that have left hundreds of children waiting for families.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says the Adoption Amendment Bill 2025 aims to fix legal and procedural gaps and speed up court processes.

Kiran says the amendments will streamline adoption procedures and ensure no child waits longer than necessary.

“As of October 2025 there is a significant back log in adoption cases. 194 cases are pending in the department of children, legal aid commission report an additional 212 cases in 2024, 61 pending as of October 2025 bring their total to 273. So all in all more than 400 children are not able to access who could be placed in stable home, are denied this opportunity as we discuss this amendment.”

The Bill clarifies guardianship authority during proceedings, empowers the Chief Justice to set adoption rules and establishes a formal appeals process.

Opposition MP Jone Usamate supports the Bill but urges Standing Order 51 remain an exception, while Premilla Kumar says the matter is too important to delay and children must gain permanent homes.

Kiran maintained that the reform is about giving every child a sense of belonging and a family to call their own.

The Adoption Amendment Bill 2025 will speed up court decisions and improve oversight, giving hundreds of Fijian children a chance at permanent families and a secure future.

