Adhere to OHS standards says Ravai

The Hibiscus Festival Committee says should any ride be found to be non-compliant with occupational, health, and safety standards during inspections, it will be promptly closed until it meets all safety and operational requirements.

Committee Chair Opetaia Ravai made the comment in response to a recent incident at the Hibiscus Festival yesterday.

He says routine maintenance and safety checks on all rides were conducted by the Occupational Health and Safety and approved.

Ravai says a thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause and to prevent future occurrences.

He confirmed that the affected ride has been temporarily closed until it meets all necessary safety and operational standards.

He adds that SCC is also conducting its own internal investigation.

Ravai further says routine maintenance and safety inspections are carried out daily by the SCC staff to ensure that every ride and stall adheres to the requisite standards.