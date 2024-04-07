ADB to assist in reducing non-revenue water

WAF's Chief Executive, Dr Amit Chanan

The high level of non-revenue water continues to be a challenge for the Water Authority of Fiji.

According to WAF’s Chief Executive, Dr Amit Chanan, for every litre of water they produce, 47 percent is lost through leakages.

Therefore Dr Chanan has emphasized the critical need to address this issue which is caused by aging infrastructure.

“If you look at our pipe network, its 5000 km, so you can imagine how big that task is and that is why we are looking at the industry’s best experts, who have the backs of their hands to help us with this as well as train our staff.”

Asian Development Bank Director to the Pacific, Neeta Pokhrel, reaffirmed ADB’s commitment to assist WAF in reducing non-revenue water.

“We are proud partners, we are bringing another project. We supported the Viria treatment plant and again, for 20 years, we have been supporting it. The next project, we will support reducing non-revenue water and also tackling the waste water problem.”

As WAF and ADB join forces to tackle this challenge, there is hope for significant improvements in water conservation and infrastructure management in Fiji.