President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has addressed the pressing issue of corruption, both within the public sector and beyond.

This was during his opening speech at the Pacific Anti-Corruption Regional Conference earlier today.

Ratu Wiliame stresses the severe consequences of undetected and unchecked corruption, particularly within the public sector.

He has deep concerns over the erosion of public trust in the government when corruption diverts essential resources and funds away from the people.

The President highlighted that corruption knows no boundaries and its detrimental effects are not limited to the public sector alone; they permeate throughout society.

“Acts of corruption have a domino effect when they occur, and the ultimate consequence is a sub-par and incomplete job that negatively impacts the everyday lives of everyday citizens in our country’s religion. Corruption, not just the effect of the state or the public sector alone, it is an evil that has the potential to permeate or destroy a society as a whole.”

Ratu Wiliame underscored that combating corruption is crucial for fostering good governance.

He says that the state holds primary responsibility for implementing robust anti-corruption mechanisms and measures. However, he also emphasized that the fight against corruption cannot be solely won by the state.

The President is calling for a united effort involving all sectors of society in the battle against corruption.

He wants active participation from the private sector and civil society, emphasizing the importance of unity.

Ratu Wiliame conveyed that anti-corruption endeavors require the combined strength of the public sector, private sector, civil society, and every citizen, regardless of their age, background, or social standing.