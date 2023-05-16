Acting DPP advocates review of anti-corruption strategies

The Acting Director of Public Prosecutions David Toganivalu has expressed the need for a thorough examination of Fiji’s current approach to tackling corruption.

Toganivalu, while acknowledging his office’s involvement in corruption-related cases, emphasized the role of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption as the dedicated institution for combating corruption in the country.

The discussion arose following questions about whether Toganivalu’s office would be equipped to handle corruption cases in the event of FICAC’s removal.

“We are currently dealing with some corruption cases but FICAC was specifically set up to deal with corruption matters in Fiji and so I think that we need to relook at our strategies and the way things are being done at the moment.”

Toganivalu’s remarks shed light on the ongoing consultations surrounding the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Division within the Magistrate and High Court, held today in Suva.



Members of the Media during the consultation

Since 2021, FICAC has actively pursued charges against numerous individuals, including government officials, members of non-governmental organizations, and employees of statutory bodies, who have been accused of corruption offences.

FBC News had sent questions to FICAC after the team failed to turn up to the consultation meeting this morning.

In response to queries, FICAC claims it had already had its consultation with the Solicitor General’s Office last week and provided its written submission after discussions.