870 households benefit from REACH Programme

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Vital services are being brought directly to the doorsteps of residents in eight informal settlements in Lami through the REACH programme.

Around 870 households are expected to benefit over the next two days as the program delivers key government and non-government services including healthcare, education, job opportunities, infrastructure support, and financial literacy.

The three-day initiative, launched at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, is led by the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister Sashi Kiran says the REACH program is focused on informal settlements this financial year because these communities are often left out and struggle to access essential services.

She says the aim is to reduce poverty and ensure every Fijian, no matter where they live, has equal access to support and opportunities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.