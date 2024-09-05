$8.6M deal for Labasa airport terminal project sealed

An $8.6 million air terminal deal project has been signed and sealed between Fiji Airports and Pacific Building Solutions in Nadi this week.

This agreement will allow for the process and construction of a temporary terminal for the Waiqele airport to begin and the construction of the new Labasa Air terminal airport to also commence.

In a recent statement by Fiji Airports, the $8.6 million will cover both the temporary and new terminals at the Labasa airport.

Labasa Airport which is located in Waiqele is one of the government airports that Fiji Airports currently manage.