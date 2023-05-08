6,000 families on PRB’s waiting list

PRB flats in Raiwai.

The Public Rental Board says that thousands of families have registered with them for housing needs.

New board chair, Isikeli Navuda, says they will try to renovate existing estates and at the same time look into the needs of those wanting to rent their flats.

Navuda says thousands of families need affordable housing.

“The demand indicated by the general manager is around 6,000 families; I am sure we will do what we can to turn that number around and bring it down in whatever way we can.”



PRB’s Board Chair, Isikeli Navuda.

Navuda says there are challenges in meeting this demand and is calling on support from stakeholders.

“We might be needing the assistance of stakeholders to assist us in funding, to assist us in getting planning approval, and other stakeholders like the landowners, lands department, NLTB, and Housing Authority.”

Navuda says PRB will continue to focus on providing affordable housing.

He says building new estates will not be easy given the pricing of materials and land availability.