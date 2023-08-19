37 street dwellers profiled

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Thirty seven street dwellers have been profiled following a joint operation.

Operation Lesu ki Vale is a joint effort by Police, Government, stakeholders and civil society groups who are working towards addressing concerns about street dwellers and unemployed youths.

Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection Assistant Minister Sashi Kiran was provided a briefing on the joint effort.

The taskforce has profiled 37 street dwellers including six juveniles in the Nadi, Namaka and Lautoka area.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says the joint efforts will greatly assist policing efforts in safeguarding youths from falling on the wrong side of the law.