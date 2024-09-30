3,500 rooms in development

[Source: Investment Fiji/Facebook]

Investment Fiji is forecasting a significant expansion in the hospitality sector, with approximately 3,500 hotel rooms currently in the pipeline over the next few years.

CEO Kamal Chetty says these are based on 45 active projects.

Chetty indicates that, with additional projects expected to emerge, the total could approach 5,000 new rooms.

He stresses that these numbers are based on the data and information they have at hand, which can fluctuate as projects progress and new opportunities arise.

According to Chetty, Investment Fiji’s portfolio is also largely driven by tourism.

“Currently, 12 of them are under construction, 14 in pre-development, 4 are renovations, and 15 projects are in conceptual stages, which we mean a serious investor that is about to start. How is the investment mix like? So it’s not only accommodation, but driven by accommodation. We’ve got luxury accommodation, sports tourism, educational tourism, glamping, retirement villages, medical tourism, regenerative tourism, the night economy, boutique villages, and others. So, it’s a diverse mix of investments.”

Chetty also reveals that Investment Fiji is in discussions with an American company aiming to enhance the tourism landscape on Koro Island.

This initiative includes plans for three new resorts, focusing on renovating existing facilities and elevating them to international standards.

Apart from this, he says they are working on 185 projects: 83 of them are under construction, 35 in pre-development, and 67 in conceptual stages.

Chetty says these projects are diverse, with tourism a major part of it, but also manufacturing, agriculture, BPO, waste management, energy, and housing.