335 Nurse interns begin 18-month training

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]
A total of 335 nurse interns will be supporting the work of the Health Ministry for the next 18 months.
They are currently undergoing a one-week induction course.
In her address to them, Ministry of Health & Medical Services Acting Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Luisa Cikamatana Rauto says their selection underscores their potential to contribute to the health sector.
[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji/ Facebook]
Dr. Rauto told them as they transition from the structured environment of classroom learning to the practical, hands-on experiences that await them, it is imperative to recognize that the next 18 months will be a critical period for their professional development.
Dr. Cikamatana also reiterated that nursing is not merely a profession but a calling.
She reminds them that being a nurse requires a steadfast dedication to their duties; when the call to service arises, one must be prepared to answer, irrespective of personal beliefs, gender, or marital status.
