335 Nurse interns begin 18-month training

A total of 335 nurse interns will be supporting the work of the Health Ministry for the next 18 months.

They are currently undergoing a one-week induction course.

In her address to them, Ministry of Health & Medical Services Acting Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Luisa Cikamatana Rauto says their selection underscores their potential to contribute to the health sector.

Dr. Rauto told them as they transition from the structured environment of classroom learning to the practical, hands-on experiences that await them, it is imperative to recognize that the next 18 months will be a critical period for their professional development.

Dr. Cikamatana also reiterated that nursing is not merely a profession but a calling.

She reminds them that being a nurse requires a steadfast dedication to their duties; when the call to service arises, one must be prepared to answer, irrespective of personal beliefs, gender, or marital status.

