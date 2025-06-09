3,050 Cakaudrove households to benefit

[Photo: File]

More than 3,000 rural households across six districts in Cakaudrove are set to benefit from a new programme aimed at increasing incomes through farming, fisheries and rural businesses.

Agriculture and Waterways Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says the Blue Economy and Green Community Development Programme will directly benefit about 3,050 subsistence and semi-commercial farming households, fishing households and handicraft producers.

He says the programme will provide communities with access to new knowledge, improved technologies and better market opportunities.

Tunabuna says it will also support the development of new agribusinesses and help rural communities expand their markets and increase household incomes.

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“At the same time, it seeks to build stronger farming systems, healthier fishing grounds, improve access to markets, expand opportunities for rural enterprises and increase the participation of women and young people in economic development.”

He says the programme takes an integrated approach to improving livelihoods while protecting Fiji’s land, forests, rivers and ocean resources.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says the success of the programme will depend on strong monitoring, evaluation and coordination between Government agencies.

He is also calling for greater use of green technologies, including agro-photovoltaic projects and alternative fuels, particularly in rural communities.

Seruiratu says environmental protection must remain central as Fiji pursues rural economic development.