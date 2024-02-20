$250,000 invested in Vunisea market

[Source: Hon. Maciu Katamotu Nalumisa/Facebook]

The newly upgraded Vunisea Farmers Market facility has 38 stalls, a restaurant and washroom facilities.

The Suva City Council with the support of the UN-WOMEN and the Ministry for Local Government upgraded the market.

The construction was an investment of $250,000, out of which $70,000 has been funded by the UN-WOMEN and $180,000 was provided by the Ministry.

The SCC has provided technical and logistical support for the upgrading of the market structure and carried out this project internally.

With work on the market now complete, the SCC is holding discussions with the stakeholders on required infrastructure support.



MSAF in agreement with Fiji Roads Authority will take over the Vunisea jetty and its upgrade.



MSAF will also do a Boat and Operating Licence Scheme in Kadavu to support Marine operations.



The FRA will upgrade the roads.



Further discussions will be held between the SCC, Land Transport Authority, and FRA to establish inter transport terminals in Vunisea.



