21-year-old dies in road accident

A 21-year-old man is believed to be the country’s latest road fatality victim.

Director Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana says the incident occurred yesterday along Ratu Dovi Road near Nadera after midnight.

SSP Divuana says the victim is alleged to have suddenly crossed the road when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 38-year-old man.

The victim was taken to the Valelevu Health Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The national road death toll currently stands at 13 compared to 19 for the same period last year.

As investigation continues, the Director Traffic is reminding pedestrians and drivers to be alert and vigilant to their surroundings, as they both share the same level of responsibility when it comes to road safety.