2050 Blue Strategy paves way for inclusivity

The 2050 Blue Pacific strategy focuses on bolstering support for individuals with disabilities.

This has been highlighted by Pacific Community Director of the Human Rights and Social Development Division Miles Young.

Young says the vision for the 2050 strategy is for a resilient Pacific region and social inclusion.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the 2050 strategy includes strengthening the capacity building for children and youth with diverse disabilities, including leadership, education and training, skills building, socio-economic, civil, and political rights.

“These actions are in the 2050 strategy implementation plan to prove the lives or wellbeing of persons with disabilities are actually in writing in the implementation plan and they are publicly available as well.”

Young adds the Pacific region has committed to the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.