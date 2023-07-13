2023-2024 National Budget passed

The 2023-24 national budget has been passed after four days of robust discussion.

The bill number 3 of 2023 to appropriate the sum of $3,761,979,404 for the year ending 31 July 2024 was read a third time by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad before a vote was taken.

29 members voted in favour of the bill while 24 voted otherwise.

Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu thanked members of parliament for their contributions.

Parliament will resume tomorrow morning.