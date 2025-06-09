$200,000 fine stands as firm defies EIA orders

[file photo]

The High Court has refused Basic Industries Pte Limited’s bid to delay enforcement of orders after the company illegally cleared part of an iTaukei Reserve in Tailevu for a road.

High Court judge Justice Deepthi Amaratunga said the company ignored court orders, failed to obtain de-reservation, and did not conduct the required Environmental Impact Assessment under the iTaukei Land Trust Act 1940 and the Environmental Management Act 2005.

She noted the actions violated both statutory provisions and the rights of iTaukei landowners.

Amaratunga said the company prioritised economic gain over environmental compliance and failed to engage in remedial measures, leaving the customary owners of the Reserve still affected.

The court had previously imposed a $200,000 fine and a $200,000 security bond to ensure reforestation and restoration of the reserve.

The judge stressed that granting a stay would undermine court authority, public interest, and environmental protection.

He added that the company has the means to comply with fines and remedial work. Delaying enforcement would only prolong harm to the Reserve and its owners.

The court also ordered the company to pay $1,500 in costs to the plaintiff within 21 days.

