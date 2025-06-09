$200 per child school support rolls out

The government’s Back to School Assistance Program applications open tomorrow and will close on December 12, 2025.

The 2026 initiative was launched today to provide $200 per eligible child ahead of the new school year.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel said eligible families would receive $200 per child to cover essentials like uniforms, shoes, bags, lunch boxes and stationery.

Immanuel states the program ensures every child starts the school year prepared and reflects the government’s belief that education is a right, not a privilege.

“In 2023, over 223,000 students benefited from $44.7 million in assistance. In 2024, the program reached 212,000 students with $42.5 million, and in 2025, around 213,000 students received a total of $42.7 million. For the 2026 school year, a budget of $40 million has been allocated to continue the initiative. The program is open to students from early childhood education (ECE) to Year 13, whose families have a combined annual income of $50,000 or less.”

Since its introduction three years ago, the initiative has provided $180 million, assisting over 649,000 students.

Parents can collect forms from schools or download them from the Education Ministry and Ministry of Finance websites.

Completed forms must be submitted to schools for verification and uploaded to the FEMIS system.

Families with full transport subsidies or blue cards only need to submit a partial form.

Families not receiving assistance or holding yellow cards must complete the full form, including income verification certified by a designated authority.

Payments for Year 12 students moving to Year 13 will be made after exam results and 2026 enrollment are confirmed.

Funds will be paid via Vodafone M-PAiSA and Digicel MyCash.

Parents will begin receiving the $200 back-to-school assistance from January 15 next year.

