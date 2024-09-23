20-year-old dies in Naviyago accident

A road accident along the King’s Road in Naviyago, Lautoka claimed the life of a 20-year-old man.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mitieli Divuana, the victim was one of three passengers in a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old man.

The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into the railing of the Naviyago Bridge before plunging into the river.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim, from Matanagata in Tavua and another passenger were rushed to Lautoka Aspen Hospital where the 20-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival.

One passenger remained admitted while the others were treated and discharged.

Police are continuing their investigation into the accident.

The road death toll for the year stands at 41, a decrease from 63 during the same period last year.