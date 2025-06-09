Methodist youth take lead against social challenges

The President of the Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma, Dr. Semisi Turagavou.

The Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma is placing young people at the centre of its efforts to address some of the country’s growing social challenges, including drug abuse and violence against women.

The Church is exploring ways to empower young people to become active voices in their communities and take a stronger role in advocating for positive change.

The President of the Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma, Dr. Semisi Turagavou, says Methodist youth are working with the Ministry of Health to raise awareness of issues affecting young people and communities.

He says young people must be empowered to understand the risks associated with drug use and other harmful behaviours and encouraged to become advocates for healthier and safer communities.

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Dr. Turagavou says the Church also promotes the use of helpline services to ensure women experiencing abuse can access the support and assistance they need, rather than facing their challenges alone.

He says young people should be encouraged to take leadership roles, speak openly about the challenges affecting their generation and become positive influences among their peers.

The Methodist Church says addressing drug abuse and violence against women requires a collective effort, with the Church, government, families and communities working together to create safer and more supportive communities across Fiji.