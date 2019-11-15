Home

News

17-year-old is latest drowning victim

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 26, 2020 11:28 am

A 17-year-old boy from Sukanaivalu road in Lautoka is believed to be the country’s latest drowning victim.

Police say the alleged incident occurred yesterday when the victim had gone swimming in the Tawatawa River.

When he failed to surface, a search was conducted and his body was found floating in the river.

Article continues after advertisement

A post mortem will be conducted as investigations continue.

The latest case brings the drowning death toll to 37 when compared to 41 for the same period last year.

Police are urging Fijians to be vigilant and take necessary safety precautions when out for a picnic or any water-related activities today.

 

