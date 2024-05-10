12-year-old boy drowns in Wainibuka River

[File Photo]

A 12-year-old boy is the latest drowning victim.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon in the Wainibuka River.

It’s believed the victim from Nayavu Village was out swimming with friends when he disappeared.

Search efforts conducted on Wednesday proved futile, and the victim’s body was found yesterday.

A postmortem examination will be conducted as the investigation continues.

The drowning toll currently stands at 18, compared to 25 for the same period last year.

The Fiji Police is pleading with parents and guardians to monitor their children’s activities and ensure proper supervision at all times, especially during the school term break.