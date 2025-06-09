$10m HIV boost hailed as "powerful act of leadership"

UNAIDS has commended the Government’s bold allocation of $10 million in the new budget to intensify HIV response.

UN Aids Pacific Advisor Renata Ram has called it a powerful act of leadership amid a growing public health crisis.

Ram described it as more than just a budget line, but a “bold statement of national ownership and responsibility.”

UNAIDS believes that the government’s decision to fund its HIV response at this level sends a strong message to the rest of the Pacific.

“This is a powerful signal of national leadership at a very critical moment as Fiji confronts a rising HIV outbreak. It shows a real commitment to protecting the health and dignity of all Fijians and highlights the importance of a united, whole-of-government approach to ending AIDS as a public health threat.”

Ram highlighted the importance of ensuring that this investment reaches those most affected and welcomed the government’s emphasis on a whole-of-government, whole-of-society approach.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the allocated funds will address the escalating HIV crisis, which is largely driven by drug use and needle sharing.





