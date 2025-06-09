1,000 hearts healed at Lautoka Aspen Medical Hospital

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Aspen Medical has completed 1,000 cardiothoracic procedures at Lautoka Hospital since 2022, marking a major milestone for cardiac care in Fiji.

The organisation says the achievement reflects its commitment to delivering quality healthcare services closer to communities.

Aspen Medical Chief Executive in Fiji, Gavin Whiteside, says the milestone reinforces confidence in the organisation’s capabilities and highlights the growing impact of its cardiac services.

Article continues after advertisement

“Reaching 1,000 procedures is not an endpoint; it is a foundation, a marker of what we are capable of and a reminder of the responsibility we all carry.”

Whiteside says the achievement extends beyond patients, positively impacting families and communities.

He adds that Aspen Medical remains committed to expanding its services to ensure quality cardiac care remains accessible to Fijians nationwide.

“As demand for cardiac services continues to grow, so does the importance of the work we do. In the coming months and years, we will expand our capabilities, strengthen our partnerships, invest in our people, and explore new opportunities to advance patient care.”

The milestone also underscores the impact of the public-private partnership between Aspen Medical and the Fijian Government in strengthening the country’s healthcare system.

Patients who have undergone procedures have expressed gratitude to the Aspen Medical team for their care and dedication.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.