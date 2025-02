Water supply disruptions in Suva Nasinu corridor

People living in major parts of Suva may experience low water pressure to intermittent supply due to low water levels and reduced production at the Waila Raw Water Pump Station.

The Water Authority of Fiji says this is being caused by mechanical issues related to raw water pumps.

WAF says the disruption is a result of two out of five raw water pumps at the station being affected, reducing raw water inflow by 26 million liters per day (ML/d), or 25%.

To mitigate the impact, WAF says its operations teams are working to supplement the Waila and Wainibuku supply system with the Viria Scheme and are also working to replace one of the faulty pumps by 9pm tonight, which will gradually restore production at the Waila Water Treatment Plant to around its normal capacity and improve water levels at the Wainibuku reservoir. WAF says water supply to affected areas is expected to begin improving early tomorrow morning.

“The second pump is scheduled for replacement by Wednesday, 5th February 2025, with full supply restoration expected from Thursday evening into Friday, 7th February 2025,” WAF said in a statement this afternoon.

Affected Areas Include:

1. Wainibuku Reservoir

Elevated areas include all feeding from Wainibuku Reservoir, Low Pressure to No Water – all feeding from Wainibuku Reservoir – Makoi, Nepani, Nadawa, Ratu Dovi Road, Dibulu, Lokia, Davuilevu Nakasi, Koronivia & CCC.

2. Tovata Reservoir

• Tovata, Tuirara and Makoi areas

Matanikorovatu Road, Tovata Road, Tiqa Place, Ceva Place, Kubukawa Road, Tovata Methodist Church, Tovata Road 2, Vatuyalewa Road, Pritam Singh Road, Upper Tuirara, Tuirara Metodist Church, Matai Store Road, Isikeli Rd, Tuirara Police Post, Tuirara Sbdvn, Kalokalo Crescent, Roshanee Pl, Baadal Pl, Lomalagi Pl, Vula St, Poorva Rd, Sabera Pl, Shaam Pl, Matanisiga Rd, Karobo Rd, Neela St and Uca Pl, Hansons Supermarket, William Cross Primary Sch, Makoi Methodist School, Ram Sami Poultry Farm, Ram Sami Bulk Warehouse, Tuirara Police Post, Tovata Methodist Church, Tuirara Methodist Churh, Makoi Methodist Church, FNU Nasinu, Delainamasi.

• Valelevu area and Khalsa Road

Daniva Rd, Nayavumata Rd, Railagi Rd, Naitasiri Rd, Kalivetau Rd, Naveiwakau Rd, Nuqa Pl, Ogo St, Salala St, Kanace Rd, Duna Crescent, Ikadroka Pl, Vo Pl, Kalabu Tax Free Zone, Khalsa Rd, Narendra Prasad Rd, Alipate Naiorosui Rd, Balabala Crescent, Vota St, Newtown HART, Salato Circle, Tamole St, Wainimaram Sett, Tacirua East Sbdvn, Natuvukica Rd, Nawame Rd, Naqumu Rd, Valewatu Rd, Valetabu Rd, Nacoqo Rd, Vunisinu Rd, Waqanui Rd, Nukubuco Sett, Rokara Rd, Tacirua Eas New Sbdvn, Tacirua East Rd, Niubalavu Rd, Qakilo Rd, Raibaba Rd, Rakiwai Rd, Niudamu Rd, Niubasoga Rd, Qari Place, LTA Valelevu, Nasinu Town Council, Valelevu Commercial Area (Max Value, New World, Savila Complex), Housing Authority, Valelevu Hart Office, Nasinu Judicial Complex, Valelevu HartNayans Supermarket, Digicel Office, CMF Primary Sch, CMF Secondary Sch, Bishop Kempthon School.

• Upper Caubati and Cunningham Areas

Cakacaka Rd, Caubati Koro, Caubati Village Rd, Matau Rd, Sivi Rd, Faele Rd, Qila Rd, Sele Rd, Mataiva Rd, Cunningham Stage 1, Cunningham Stage 2, Cunningham Stage 3.

3. Nagatugatu Reservoir

Upper Khalsa Rd, Tacirua Heigths, Dokanaisuva Rd, Raibevu Rd, Raisaluwaki Rd, Sakoca, Lakha Singh Rd, Sakoca Rd, Wrong Turn Rd, Sakoca Sett, Jagindra Kindergarten, Tamavua Primary School.

4. Tacirua Reservoir

Princes Rd, Tacirua Sett, Kali Place, Upper Wailoku Rd, Naranji St, Pasvali St, Qomate St, Krishna St, Tamavua Koro, Deovji Rd, Upper Ragg Avenue, Amputch St, Petrie St, Verrier Rd, Fiji School of Nursing, Fiji School of Medicine, Nuffield Hospital, Tamavua Hospital, Twomey Hospital, Fiji Centre for Disease Control, Tamavua WTP, Wailoku Depot, Naranji St Apartments & Hotel, Superfresh Supermarket, LDS Primary Sch, Samabula Primary Sch, Commercial Area along Lakeba St, FRA Samabula Depot, FNU CETVET Hostel, Camira Courts Apartment.

5. Cokanaisuva Reservoir

Tacirua Koro, Nagatugatu Sett, Tacirua 6 Miles, residents along Princes Rd of Tacirua, Tacirua SDA, Tacirua Primary School, Jeremaiah College, Tacirua AOG Church, Savutalele Fijian SDA Church, Savutalele Mount Olives SDA Church, Bilivanua Memorial SDA Church.

6. Coloisuva Reservoir

Marshal Rd, Forestry Qtrs, ColoiSuva Reserve Area, Naisogo Rd, Uluibeka Sett, Vunikawai Rd, Sawani Hill 3, ColoiSuva Forestry, Forestry Training School, Crest Chicken Farm /Plant, Joes Farm’s Farm.

7. Flagstaff Reservoir

Upper Knolly Street, Herbert Place, Marion Street, Riley Street, Pender Street, Berry Road, Devoux, Disraeli Road, Tower Street, Hercules Street, Forester Street, Selborne Street, Upper McGregor Road, Upper Denison Road, Berkley Cresent, Williamson Road, Clarke Street, Maáfu Street, Elevated Areas along Domain Road, including Allardyce Road, Jackson Street, Imthurn Road, Fell Place, Seymore Drive & O’brien Road, Adi Davila Road, Elevated Garvey Road, Elevated Properties along Kimberly Street, FIRCA Office, Union Club, Elevated Areas and Properties along Rewa Street from Samabula to Flagstaff,Howell Street, Bale Street, Silimaibau Road, Udal Street, Kikau Street, Ritova Street, Matanitobua Street, Upper Nailuva Street, Raisara Road, Nararo Road, Albert Lee Place, Cheng Place, Rakua Street, Tamasua Street, Rakoroi Road and Upper Macfarlane.

During this period, customers are advised to store sufficient water for their needs.

Water carting trucks are on standby to assist affected areas and customers during this temporary unplanned disruption.

For further enquiries, customers can call 3346777 or shortcode 5777 (all mobile networks) the WAF Mobile App or email WAF at [email protected]