Vocal coach Eric Vetro on helping celebrities sing

[Source: Reuters]

From singers Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter to actors Angelina Jolie and Timothee Chalamet, vocal coach Eric Vetro has worked with numerous celebrities on honing their singing skills.

He helped longtime client Grande find a more operatic tone for musical “Wicked”, prepared Jolie to sing as soprano Maria Callas for biopic “Maria” and Timothee Chalamet to sound like Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown”.

In an interview with Reuters, Vetro spoke about his work and sharing his tips and techniques in an online BBC Maestro course.