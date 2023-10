[Source: BBC]

The partner of Dame Vivienne Westwood has unveiled a new collection at Paris Fashion Week that gives a glimpse into the late fashion designer’s own wardrobe.

Andreas Kronthaler and iconic British fashion designer Dame Vivienne, who died last year, were a fashion powerhouse designing together under the Westwood brand. The pair married in 1992.

This is Kronthaler’s second collection after Dame Vivienne’s death.