Unwelcome at Kennedy Center, LGBTQ+ orchestra defiantly plays in Maryland

The program contained American favorites: pieces by Aaron Copland and George Gershwin and a choral performance of “America the Beautiful” to celebrate WorldPride, a biennial international festival in support of LGBTQ+ rights that this year is taking place in Washington.

The International Pride Orchestra had hoped to play at the Kennedy Center, the most prestigious venue in the United States, but that was before U.S. President Donald Trump pledged on social media that there would be “NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA” at the public-private performing arts center.

Instead, the orchestra took to the stage at the Strathmore Music Center in Maryland, just north of the capital, with sequin-clad drag queen Peaches Christ as host, and another drag queen, Thorgy Thor, playing a violin solo to Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love” to an audience of 1,166 people.

WorldPride events are taking place during a Trump administration that has issued executive orders limiting transgender rights, banned transgender people from serving in the armed forces, and rescinded anti-discrimination policies for LGBTQ+ people as part of a campaign, opens new tab to repeal diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Michael Roest, conductor and founder of the International Pride Orchestra, a nonprofit, reminded the audience that “people don’t feel safe to live and love openly.”

The evening offered messages about equality and patriotic ideals as expressed in “America the Beautiful,” sung by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, which accompanied the orchestra in the second half of the show. A transgender pianist, Sara Davis Buechner, dazzled with her grand piano lead on “Rhapsody in Blue.”

U.S. and rainbow flags were hoisted at the close.

Within weeks of taking office, Trump in February fired the leadership of the Kennedy Center and named himself chairman, complaining about what he said was the poor quality of performances.

On February 10, he announced on social media that loyalist Richard Grenell would become interim director of the center and made the “NO MORE DRAG SHOWS” post.

Two days later, the Kennedy Center sent Roest a message that said, “We are not in a position at this time to advance a contract,” according to an email chain seen by Reuters.

That message came after months of negotiations over securing the Kennedy Center, orchestra spokesperson David Perry said.

Considering themselves “disinvited,” event organizers began looking for alternative venues and the Strathmore offered its space, Perry said.

Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, which is leading the coordination of WorldPride, explained the move by saying, “We would not be allowed to have any official drag programming.”

Asked for a response, a Kennedy Center spokesperson referred Reuters to Bos’ remarks and an X post by Grenell saying, “We didn’t cancel a single show at the Kennedy Center. We simply ask that shows don’t lose money and leave us with the bill.”

The three-year-old orchestra was created to give LGBTQ+ musicians an avenue to perform free of concerns about their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Jennifer Curtis, a violinist and concert master, welcomed the spotlight that came with the dispute.

