'Two hours of cardio', Keith Urban relishes performing

[Source: K95]

Keith Urban embraces the “physicality” of live performances.

The New Zealand born 56-year-old singer has begun a 10-date residency in Las Vegas and says that being on stage gives him “two hours of solid cardio” so he doesn’t have to rely on the gym.

“I love the adrenaline of a live show. I love that I get to do two hours of solid cardio on stage,” he told PEOPLE.

Article continues after advertisement

“I ain’t walking into a gym to do two hours of cardio. I promise you that, like ever, but I’ll do it here effortlessly and end up in really great shape.”

The star – who is married to Australian actress Nicole Kidman – has long championed the physical benefits of performing with a guitar around his neck.

“I’ve got a 10-pound plank of wood around my neck, and I’m singing. I love the physicality of what I do and how I get to do it.”

Meanwhile, Urban and Kidman’s 16-year-old daughter Sunday Rose, made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week recently.

“Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that,” Urban said.

“Hopefully she’ll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity. ”

“I think balance is key. Keeping her firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place is key,” he said.