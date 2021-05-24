Home

Thierry Mugler: French fashion designer dies aged 73

| @BBCWorld
January 24, 2022 6:04 pm
[Source: BBC]

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler has died at the age of 74, according to his official Facebook account.

He was widely known for designs with broad shoulders and sharp tailoring, which drew on 1940s and 50s glamour.

Mugler’s designs were worn by celebrities including David Bowie and Lady Gaga. In 2019, he designed a dress for Kim Kardashian’s appearance at the Met Gala.

In later years, his brand became famous for perfume.

His agent told AFP news agency that he died of natural causes.

Born Manfred Thierry Mugler in 1948, the designer had an interest in making his own clothes.

He went on to open his first boutique in Paris during the 1970s.

Mugler became known for his designs featuring plunged necklines and constricted waists.

His designs have been worn by names that include David Bowie, George Michael, Sharon Stone and Rihanna. Mugler’s connection with Bowie was so strong that he dressed him for his wedding to Iman.

