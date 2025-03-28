Sundance Film Festival waves goodbye to Park City in favor of Boulder, Colorado

[Source: Reuters]

The Sundance Film Festival announced on Thursday it is moving location from Park City, Utah, to the university town of Boulder, Colorado, starting with its 2027 edition.

The film festival, which was co-founded by Hollywood star Robert Redford in Salt Lake City back in 1978, and has been a staple in Park City since 1981, is known for championing mostly American independent films.

Iconic movies such as “Reservoir Dogs,” “American Psycho,” “In Bruges,” and “The Usual Suspects” all began their cinematic journeys at the festival.

Organizers announced in April 2024 they were considering moving to another location as the contract with Utah expires in 2027.

The choice was between Cincinnati, Ohio, Boulder, Colorado, and Salt Lake City/Park City, Utah.

Announcing the move on their website, the festival said that “Boulder offers small-town charm with an engaged community, distinctive natural beauty, and a vibrant arts scene, making it the ideal location for the festival to grow.”

The Sundance Film Festival will return to Park City, Utah, one last time for its 2026 edition.

