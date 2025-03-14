Stranger Things star Sadie Sink 'cast in Spider-Man 4'

[Source: BBC News]

Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink is set to appear in Spider Man 4, according to US reports.

Hollywood publication Deadline said she had been cast in the sequel opposite returning star Tom Holland.

There is no word yet on which character she might play, but fans have speculated she could be introduced as X-Men mutant Jean Grey.

Article continues after advertisement

The reports have not yet been confirmed by Marvel Studios or Sony Pictures, who are due to release the film in July 2026.

In Hollywood, it’s normal for casting news to be reported in trade publications before the studio confirms it.

This can be for a variety of reasons – it may be that an actor is in final talks but has not yet signed on the dotted line, or casting news is sometimes leaked by the studio to see how fans will respond, or by an actor’s agent to generate excitement.

However, in a few cases, the actor and studio decide not to proceed – so until we hear official news, it’s still possible Sink may not be cast.

Spoiler warning: This section features plot details of the most recent Spider-Man film.

The most recent Spider-Man film, 2021’s No Way Home, was a huge box office success, grossing $1.9bn worldwide.

The movie ended with Parker accidentally breaking open the multiverse and allowing two previous Spider-Men, played by Tobey MaGuire and Andrew Garfield, to return, with all three existing at the same time.

As a result, Holland’s Spider-Man decided to complete Doctor Strange’s spell that erases his identity from the world, meaning his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) would forget he had ever existed.

Given the way the plot is likely to develop, Deadline said there would porbably be several new actors such as Sink added to the ensemble cast as a new collection of characters are brought in.

Holland is currently filming The Odyssey, the latest film from Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, but is expected to move on to Spider-Man when shooting concludes.

Sink’s reported casting comes after she finished shooting the final season of Stranger Things, the horror series that has been one of Netflix’s biggest hits since its launch in 2016.

The show helped launch or boost the careers of several young stars, including Sink, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard.

Sink also appears in the musical O’Dessa, which has just received its world premiere at the SXSW film festival in Texas.

From next week, she will also be appearing in Broadway play John Proctor is the Villain, which runs in New York until June.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.