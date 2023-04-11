'Stranger Things' animated series coming to Netflix

[Source: Reuters Entertainment]

An animated series set in the sci-fi world of “Stranger Things” is in development at Netflix (NFLX.O), part of the streaming service’s efforts to expand the hit series into a wide-ranging franchise.

Netflix announced the series in a statement released on Monday but gave no title or release date and few details.

Netflix had previously announced that a “Stranger Things” spinoff show was in the works and a play that will debut at London’s West End in November.