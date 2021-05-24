Spice Girls manager launches TikTok band, Future X

The man behind the Spice Girls and S Club 7 has launched his latest pop group with the help of TikTok.

Simon Fuller, who also created Pop Idol and American Idol, held auditions on the app over the last year to create a seven-piece band called The Future X.

Despite the global search, all of the members hail from America and Canada, led by singers Angie Green, Luke Brown, and Maci Wood.

Their debut single, This Kind Of Love, is due next month on Columbia Records.