Spice Girls manager launches TikTok band, Future X

@BBCWorld
January 27, 2022 9:52 am
The Future X (L-R): Luke Brown, Drew Venegas, Tray Taylor, Angie Green, Sasha Marie, Maci Wood and Jayna Hughes. [Source: BBC]

The man behind the Spice Girls and S Club 7 has launched his latest pop group with the help of TikTok.

Simon Fuller, who also created Pop Idol and American Idol, held auditions on the app over the last year to create a seven-piece band called The Future X.

Despite the global search, all of the members hail from America and Canada, led by singers Angie Green, Luke Brown, and Maci Wood.

Their debut single, This Kind Of Love, is due next month on Columbia Records.

