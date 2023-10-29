Sonam Kapoor’s chic retro look steals the spotlight at Jio MAMI opening night

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The opening night of the Jio MAMI (Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image) Film Festival witnessed a spectacular display of style and glamour, with Bollywood’s global fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor, leading the charge.

Sonam’s retro-inspired red carpet look left the internet abuzz and fashion enthusiasts swooning.

Styled impeccably by her sister, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor made a grand entrance that left everyone in awe.

Her ensemble exuded timeless elegance and contemporary flair, showcasing her innate fashion sensibilities. For the occasion, the actress donned a black velvet corseted blouse that featured a sweetheart plunging neckline, perfectly accentuating her statuesque figure. This stunning top was seamlessly paired with a lustrous gold metal, pearl, and crystal-encrusted flexible cage skirt, a creation from the enchanting world of Tamara Ralph’s collection. Sonam Kapoor’s choice of accessories was nothing short of mesmerizing. She adorned herself with a pearl choker necklace, statement rings, pearl-detailed earrings, and completed her look with black stilettos featuring strikingly high heels. The entire ensemble was a harmonious blend of classic and contemporary elements, ensuring that Sonam stood out as a true fashion icon. To add a touch of retro charm, Sonam opted for a clean bun, a timeless hairstyle that radiated sophistication. Her makeup was equally captivating, with black winged eyeliner that accentuated her expressive eyes and statement red lips that added a pop of bold colour to the overall look.

Sonam Kapoor’s red-carpet appearance at the Jio MAMI opening night was a testament to her impeccable fashion choices and her ability to effortlessly blend the classic with the modern. Her look not only left an indelible mark on the event but also set a new standard for red carpet glamour.