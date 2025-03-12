Soderbergh's starry thriller 'Black Bag' mixes marriage and espionage

[Source: The AU Review]

A married couple of top intelligence agents have their loyalties tested in Steven Soderbergh’s new spy drama “Black Bag“.

Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett play British spies George Woodhouse and Kathryn St. Jean, who both work at an organisation where a traitor is scheming to steal top secret technology.

Expert interrogator George gets tasked with finding the mole and discovers his wife is among the five potential culprits. He rounds up the suspects, played by Naomie Harris, Rege-Jean Page, Marisa Abela and Tom Burke, at his house for an evening of “fun and games” aimed at eliciting information from the group of professional deceivers.

“The core of the story is actually where does George’s loyalty lie? Is it to his wife or his country?” Fassbender said at the film’s London premiere on Tuesday.

“It helps when somebody is doing the same job as you in understanding what it’s all about. Obviously, it’s heightened in this scenario because it’s espionage,” said Fassbender, who is married to actress Alicia Vikander.

Blanchett said: “The research we did is so few people who work in espionage are able to maintain and sustain a relationship. All that stuff’s there in the movie.”

A black bag is the term the operatives use to refer to information they cannot divulge to anyone, their partners included.

“Black Bag“, which also stars Pierce Brosnan as the head of the spy agency, begins its global cinematic rollout on March 12.

