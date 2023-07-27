Sinéad O'Connor: Irish singer dies aged 56

[Source: BBC]

Irish singer and activist Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56.

Her family announced the news “with great sadness”, saying “her family and friends are devastated”. The cause of death has not been made public.

She was best known for her single Nothing Compares 2 U, released in 1990, which reached number one and brought her worldwide fame.

Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar said her music “was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched”.

Irish President Michael D Higgins praised O’Connor’s “authenticity” as well as her “beautiful, unique voice”.

“What Ireland has lost at such a relatively young age is one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades, one who had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, all of whom held such love and warmth for her,” he said.

Born Sinead Marie Bernadette O’Connor in Glenageary, County Dublin, in December 1966, the singer had a difficult childhood.

As a teenager, she was placed in Dublin’s An Grianan Training Centre, once one of the notorious Magdalene laundries, originally set up to incarcerate young girls deemed to be promiscuous.

One nun bought her a guitar and set her up with a music teacher – which led to the launch of O’Connor’s musical career.