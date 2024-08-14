Shah Rukh Khan acquires Devdas rights at Locarno film festival 2024

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

In a career spanning over three decades, Shah Rukh Khan has played numerous iconic roles.

One of his roles is the portrayal of the tragic hero in Devdas. At the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, where the Bollywood megastar was honored with the Pardo alla Carriera award or Career Leopard, Khan took the opportunity to reflect on the film that not only tested his limits as an actor but also became a personal tribute to his late mother.

The actor revealed that his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, has acquired the rights to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic 2002 film, Devdas.

Shah Rukh Khan delved into the challenges faced during the production, revealing the immense pressure of living up to the legacy of the earlier adaptations, especially the 1955 version starring Dilip Kumar, a film his parents, both avid fans of Kumar, adored.

The production of Devdas was an ambitious endeavor that faced significant financial and logistical challenges.

Working with co-stars like Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff, Khan found himself immersed in a world of complex characters and intricate emotions. Playing Devdas, a character consumed by love and loss, was a departure from Khan’s usual roles.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next star in Sujoy Ghosh’s King alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan