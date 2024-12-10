Sanjay Dutt joins Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4, makers share his intense look

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The makers have released the gripping first look poster of Sanjay Dutt from Baaghi 4 in a fierce avatar.

Dutt is shown seated on a throne, bloodied and holding a lifeless woman in his arms, with the tagline “Every Aashiq Is A Villain.”

Sanjay Dutt’s rugged persona and commanding screen presence make him an exciting addition to the Baaghi universe.

Article continues after advertisement

Baaghi 4 will have raw action with the direction of A Harsha .

The Baaghi franchise, led by Tiger Shroff, is known for its action sequences and engaging plots. Sajid Nadiadwala has reportedly given Dutt a significant role to raise the stakes in this fourth installment.

With Housefull 5 already under production, Nadiadwala and Dutt have collaborated back-back-back to deliver two mass entertainers with completely different genres.

Prestented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 4 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by A Harsha. Baaghi 4 will release on 5th September 2025.