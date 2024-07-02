Salman Khan, Prateik Babbar face-off in plane sequence

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Sikandar, has been a hot topic ever since its announcement. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film has generated significant buzz.

Here’s an update on the shooting schedule!

According to the Mid-Day report, the first schedule of Sikandar’s shooting, currently underway in Mumbai, is expected to wrap up today. The filming concludes with a major action sequence featuring Salman Khan at the Taj Lands End in Bandra. A source revealed to the portal that Salman will be filming a crucial action scene today with actor Prateik Babbar at the Chitrakoot Grounds. This sequence reportedly involves a plane and a specially created exterior set.

Short Break Before Next Schedule

After completing the action set-piece at Taj Lands End on Monday, the team will take a one-and-a-half-month break. This hiatus allows for the construction of a new set at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon, which is expected to take approximately 45 days.

Sikandar To Begin Second Schedule in August

The next filming schedule is planned for August. The source further stated that AR Murugadoss’ team has meticulously planned the schedule to utilize the monsoon season for set construction. This upcoming schedule will involve filming action sequences and crowd-heavy scenes over a 40-day period.

Having said that. It is worth mentioning here that just a few days ago, Nadiadwala Grandson’s official account shared a glimpse from the sets of Sikandar. The image featured the film’s poster alongside Salman Khan’s iconic bracelet. The caption read, “Lights… Camera… And here comes Sikandar! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss, Releasing in cinemas EID 2025 @beingsalmankhan @rashmika_mandanna @wardakhannadiadwala #SikandarEid2025.”