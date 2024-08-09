Romulus’ actors battled lifelike creatures to bring the film back to its horror roots

[Source: AP News]

While filming “Alien: Romulus,” Cailee Spaeny didn’t have to dig too deep to muster up sheer terror. She was often facing off against real creatures on set — or as close to real as they could get.

Under director Fede Álvarez, a prominent horror filmmaker, the actors played opposite animatronic and puppet alien creatures, including the famed “face huggers” and the dreaded xenomorph.

“From an acting standpoint, it’s such a gift because you’re not having to act against a tennis ball, so it’s right there. There’s less work you have to do,” Spaeny said in a recent interview.

Spaeny said using practical effects whenever possible was a priority for Álvarez from the beginning of the film’s production.

The lifelike creatures and commitment to practical effects proved to create a chilling final product — at least for those in the crowd at Comic-Con International, who were treated to some extended scenes and clips during a panel promoting the movie. The audience of over 6,000 people gasped and cheered during the scenes, which Álvarez said he edited deceptively to avoid spoilers ahead of the Aug. 16 theatrical release.

Still, as someone who grew up watching the “Alien” movies and admires the franchise deeply, Álvarez had to include some nods to his predecessors.

Spaeny said she hopes audiences will appreciate how “special” it is to watch a movie like this on a big screen.